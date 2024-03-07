Russians Hit Vovchansk With Kabs, Woman Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians struck a residential area of the border town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, killing a woman and injuring another.
This was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reported.
"We just had three KABs in the private sector of Vovchansk. Preliminary, one woman (about 40 years old) died under the rubble of a house and one was injured," the post reads.
The police and the State Emergency Service are working at the hit site. The information is being clarified.
As reported, the Russian army attacked the territory of the training ground of the State Emergency Service with drones in the Kharkiv region at night. Buildings were destroyed, no one was injured.
