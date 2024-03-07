Italy Has Three Million Undeclared Workers - Union Chief

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some three million people in Italy are undeclared workers,
employed off the books, the Secretary General of the UIL trade
union said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
"We must act so that these ghosts return to being people with a
contract and a stable job," Bombardieri said at an event marking
UIL's 74th anniversary at which the stories of exploited and
underpaid young workers were presented.
National statistics agency Istat said in October 2023 that Italy
had 2.99 million undeclared workers in 2021, up from 2.073 million
in 2020. Bombardieri reiterated the need to fight rules that allow
greater job insecurity, such as the Jobs Act that makes it easier
to fire workers.
But he also expressed scepticism about the plan by the CGIL
union to collect signatures for referenda to abolish such laws,
saying the turnout for such votes is often low.
"We think it is necessary to mobilize and have talks with
governments and the political world," Bombardieri said.
