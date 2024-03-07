8,600-Year-Old Bread Found In Türkiye's Ancient Proto-City Catalhoyuk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An 8,600-year-old piece of bread has been found in a structure
resembling an oven in Catalhoyuk, south-central Türkiye, one of the
first places in the world where urban settlement has been recorded, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Located in the Cumra district of Konya, Catalhoyuk, where
approximately 8,000 people lived together during the Neolithic
period, a structure resembling an oven was discovered in an area
known as "Space 66," characterized by adobe houses with
interconnected roofs accessed from above.
Near the severely damaged oven, a palm-sized artifact was found
containing wheat, barley, and pea seeds, likely used for food.
Analyses conducted at the Science and Technology Research and
Application Center (BITAM) of Necmettin Erbakan University in Konya
revealed that the spongy residue identified as leavened bread dates
back to 6600 BC.
Ali Umut Turkcan, Head of the Excavation Team at Anadolu
University, told Anadolu that "archaeology" often brings
structures, monuments, and artifacts to mind.
Turkcan noted the emergence of food archaeology within modern
archaeology, emphasizing Anatolia's significance, particularly
Catalhoyuk.
He highlighted the discovery in 2021, showcasing Turkish
excavations' ability to identify organic residues through
"meticulous documentation and detailed studies."
He highlighted Catalhoyuk Neolithic City's importance by
stating, "With meticulous documentation, we identified the small,
round, spongy artifact found in the oven corner as bread. The thin
clay covering preserved wood and bread, allowing all organic
residues to endure. Radiocarbon tests at TUBITAK Marmara Research
Center (MAM) suggested our sample could date back to around 6600
BC."
Oldest bread in the world
Turkcan mentioned that the earliest examples of leavened bread
were found in Egypt.
He said, "We can say that this finding in Catalhoyuk is the
world's oldest bread. Considering observations, analyses, and
dating, we estimate this organic residue to be approximately 8,600
years old.
"It's a miniature version of a loaf of bread. It hasn't been
baked in the oven but has fermented, preserving the starches. Such
an example hasn't existed until now. Catalhoyuk has always been the
center of many firsts.
"Even in its early excavation years, the world's first textiles
were found here. Wooden artifacts were also discovered in
Catalhoyuk. This adds to the wall paintings and drawings. In this
regard, Konya and Türkiye are very fortunate."
Turkcan emphasized the importance of analysis studies, noting
that the university's laboratories' capability to conduct all
analyses is a "significant advantage."
He also highlighted the significance of this capability being
established for the first time in Turkish laboratories.
Cereal residues excites
Salih Kavak, a lecturer at Gaziantep University, expressed
excitement for his contribution to the analysis and evaluation of
the "Catalhoyuk Space 66 Neolithic Period Bread Discovery," stating
it's the most exciting study in archaeo-botany to date.
Kavak recounted being informed of the organic discovery while
examining plant residues in the laboratory.
He expressed surprise upon receiving it, initially pondering
whether such a form could indeed be "dough, bread, or an organic
residue."
"Upon a visual morphological diagnosis and subsequent microscopic
examination, the most exciting aspect was the presence of cereal
residues," he stressed.
Adding that the discovery of ground or broken pieces belonging
to plants like barley, wheat, and peas "immediately strengthened"
the possibility of it being bread.
Kavak highlighted the need for chemical and physical analyses of
the discovery to confirm their hypothesis.
He stressed that directed to BITAM for analysis by Oguz Dogan, a
detailed examination, including SEM images, revealed air pockets
and plant residues.
"Chemical analyses indicated signs of fermentation, suggesting
the mixture had been prepared but not baked," he said.
Kavak concluded that this "unprecedented discovery" marks the
oldest known bread-like specimen, sparking excitement in Türkiye
and worldwide.
BITAM's Deputy Director, Yasin Ramazan Eker, told Anadolu that
he emphasized the center's capability to analyze archaeological
findings and noted that they "could determine the chemical and
physical structures of samples and interpret their
significance."
"With advanced technology, we could conduct these analyses at
the BITAM central laboratory, leading to more accurate diagnoses,"
he said.
He added that the discovery of an 8,600-year-old bread residue
at Catalhoyuk raised suspicions, which were confirmed through the
analyses, indicating the sample's unbaked nature.
