Kazakhstan Not Going To Change Oil Production Outlook For 2024 - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakh authorities do not plan to revise the oil production
forecast for this year in view of assumed commitments on production
cuts within the OPEC+ agreement framework, Energy Minister of
Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The forecast will not be changed. Voluntary commitments [within
the OPEC+ framework] will be effective during the first and the
second quarters, in conclusion of which we will look at the price
situation in oil markets and the evolving balance of supply and
demand. We have the option in general to compensate these volumes
in the next period," Satkaliyev said.
The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan reported earlier that the
forecast of oil production in the country stands at 90.3 mln metric
tons as of the end of this year.
In March 2024, several OPEC+ countries announced the extension
of measures for additional voluntary reduction of oil production
initially slated for the first quarter. Kazakhstan also extended
the additional voluntary oil production cut for the second
quarter.
