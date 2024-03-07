               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Over 29,000 People Reported Missing In Italy In 2023


(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 29,315 people were reported missing in Italy in 2023, up from 24,369 in 2022, according to the annual report prepared by the government's Extraordinary Commissioner for Missing Persons, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said almost 75% of the reports last year, 21,951, concerned the disappearance of minors. It said 4,416 of them related Italian minors who had gone missing, while 17,535 were foreign nationals.

That compares to 4,128 reports for Italian minors who went missing in 2022 and 13,002 for foreign minors.

