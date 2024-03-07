Over 29,000 People Reported Missing In Italy In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 29,315 people were reported missing in Italy in 2023,
up from 24,369 in 2022, according to the annual report prepared by
the government's Extraordinary Commissioner for Missing Persons, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
It said almost 75% of the reports last year, 21,951, concerned
the disappearance of minors. It said 4,416 of them related Italian
minors who had gone missing, while 17,535 were foreign
nationals.
That compares to 4,128 reports for Italian minors who went
missing in 2022 and 13,002 for foreign minors.
