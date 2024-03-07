China To Increase Defense Spending

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China will increase defense spending by 7.2% in 2024, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
It was reported at the opening of the 2nd session of the
National People's Congress (NPC, Parliament) of the 14th
convocation.
"In 2024, China's defense spending will increase by 7.2%," the
government officials said.
As the official representative of the 2nd session of the
National People's Congress of the 14th convocation, Low Qingjian,
clarified earlier, China maintains "reasonable and steady growth in
defense spending."
According to him, Beijing determines the size of the military
budget taking into account national development interests, "in
order to protect sovereignty and security."
In 2023, at the 1st session of the National People's Congress of
the 14th convocation, the State Council of the People's Republic of
China announced that budget expenditures on defense will increase
by 7.2%, to 1.553 trillion yuan (about $224.85 billion). In 2021
and 2022, the Chinese authorities increased them by 6.8% and 7.1%,
respectively.
