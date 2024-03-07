               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Belarusian Honorary Consul Office Opens In Telavi


3/7/2024 5:12:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The office of Honorary Consul of Belarus with a consular district within Kakheti Region Irakli Shioshvili has opened in Telavi, Georgia, Azernews reports, citing BelTa news agency.

The event was attended by Belarusian Ambassador to Georgia Anatoly Lis, employees of the Belarusian diplomatic mission, representatives of political and business circles, mass media and regional public organizations.

During the ceremony Irakli Shioshvili was presented with a consular patent, Belarusian paraphernalia and souvenirs.

Introducing Irakli Shioshvili as Honorary Consul, Anatoly Lis expressed confidence in his fruitful activities to strengthen and develop Belarusian-Georgian cooperation in economy and humanitarian activities. The ambassador emphasized the importance of providing timely assistance to Belarusian citizens in Georgia and wished him success in the fulfillment of the functions entrusted to him.

