Belarusian Honorary Consul Office Opens In Telavi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The office of Honorary Consul of Belarus with a consular
district within Kakheti Region Irakli Shioshvili has opened in
Telavi, Georgia, Azernews reports, citing BelTa
news agency.
The event was attended by Belarusian Ambassador to Georgia Anatoly
Lis, employees of the Belarusian diplomatic mission,
representatives of political and business circles, mass media and
regional public organizations.
During the ceremony Irakli Shioshvili was presented with a
consular patent, Belarusian paraphernalia and souvenirs.
Introducing Irakli Shioshvili as Honorary Consul, Anatoly Lis
expressed confidence in his fruitful activities to strengthen and
develop Belarusian-Georgian cooperation in economy and humanitarian
activities. The ambassador emphasized the importance of providing
timely assistance to Belarusian citizens in Georgia and wished him
success in the fulfillment of the functions entrusted to him.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.