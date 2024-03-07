Uzbekistan Improves Its Position In WBL Index

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank noted progress in the areas of equality in the
workplace and marriage, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
The World Bank's Women, Business and the Law Index reached 77.1
points in 2022, the organization's press service reports.
This means that, on average, women worldwide have only 77% of
the legal rights that men have and earn 77 cents for every male
worker's dollar. The increase compared to the previous report
decreased to 0.5 points, becoming the minimum in two decades.
Significant reforms aimed at improving the legal status of women
were carried out in only 18 of the 190 countries assessed.
Uzbekistan has become one of the most active in this direction, the
World Bank noted.
From October 2022 to October 2023, the republican authorities
made several important changes. Thus, the new Labor Code includes
guarantees of equal remuneration for work of equal value for men
and women, and also removes restrictions on the employment of women
in certain industries.
The World Bank also noted the criminalization of domestic
violence in the country, including physical, psychological and
economic forms. Corresponding amendments to the Criminal Code and
the Code of Administrative Responsibility were adopted in April
2023.
The reforms allowed Uzbekistan to improve its position on
indicators of wages and marriage. Thanks to this, the overall score
of the republic in the WBL 1.0 index increased by 11.9 points and
amounted to 82.5 points out of 100.
In the overall ranking, Uzbekistan reached 85th place – the
level of Singapore, Turkey and the UAE. The country came out on top
in Central Asia and became one of the 5 countries with the greatest
progress in gender equality, along with Jordan, Malaysia, Sierra
Leone and Togo.
In addition to Uzbekistan, reforms aimed at ensuring equality in
the workplace were carried out in Azerbaijan, Jordan, Malaysia,
Oman and Sierra Leone.
