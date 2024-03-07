World's Largest Snake Species Discovered

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The world's largest snake species has been discovered, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This type of snake was discovered by a National Geographic correspondent during filming. Scientists have discovered a previously unseen species of giant anaconda in the Amazon. This type of snake, which can grow up to 7.5 meters and weigh about 500 kilograms, can be considered the largest and heaviest snake in the world. To date, 4 species of anaconda are known, and the largest of them – the green anaconda – lives in tropical regions of South America, for example, in the basins of the Amazon, Orinoco and Essequibo rivers and in some small reservoirs. These anacondas, found in the rivers and swamps of South America, are known for their lightning speed, ability to surround, strangle and swallow prey whole.

According to the results of a long-term study, there are two genetically distinct species of green anaconda. Researchers working with the Waorani indigenous people have captured and examined several specimens of the newly named northern green anaconda (Eunectes akaima) in the Bameno region of the Baihuaeri Waorani lands in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

Brian Fry, a University of Queensland spokesman and co-author of the study, said in a statement that the size of these snakes is incredible. One female anaconda they met had a length of 6.3 meters.