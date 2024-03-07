World's Largest Snake Species Discovered

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The world's largest snake species has been discovered, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This type of snake was discovered by a National Geographic
correspondent during filming. Scientists have discovered a
previously unseen species of giant anaconda in the Amazon. This
type of snake, which can grow up to 7.5 meters and weigh about 500
kilograms, can be considered the largest and heaviest snake in the
world. To date, 4 species of anaconda are known, and the largest of
them – the green anaconda – lives in tropical regions of South
America, for example, in the basins of the Amazon, Orinoco and
Essequibo rivers and in some small reservoirs. These anacondas,
found in the rivers and swamps of South America, are known for
their lightning speed, ability to surround, strangle and swallow
prey whole.
According to the results of a long-term study, there are two
genetically distinct species of green anaconda. Researchers working
with the Waorani indigenous people have captured and examined
several specimens of the newly named northern green anaconda
(Eunectes akaima) in the Bameno region of the Baihuaeri Waorani
lands in the Ecuadorian Amazon.
Brian Fry, a University of Queensland spokesman and co-author of
the study, said in a statement that the size of these snakes is
incredible. One female anaconda they met had a length of 6.3
meters.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.