The Chinese government is aiming for gross domestic product
(GDP) growth of about 5 percent this year, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the State
Council of China (Prime Minister) Li Xian, telling at the opening
of the II session of the National People's Congress of the 14th
convocation, which started on March 5 in Beijing.
Li Qian announced that 12.44 million new jobs were created in
the country last fiscal year, and the government intends to create
12 million new jobs in the current fiscal year.
He said that the government will pursue a balanced financial
policy, and 700 billion yuan is planned for investments in the
state budget.
It should be noted that last year China's GDP increased by 5.2
percent and reached 126 trillion yuan (about 17.5 trillion US
dollars).
