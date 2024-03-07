Glaciers Of New Zealand Are On Verge Of Extinction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New Zealand's glaciers are in danger of disappearing due to global warming, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Scientists have been documenting photographs of New Zealand's ice lines since the 1970s and based on them have developed a 3D model showing how the volumes of glaciers have changed.

According to the New Zealand Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, since the late 1970s, the country's glaciers have lost at least 13 trillion liters of water.

Every year, specialists from the University of Otago install special sensors on glaciers to determine the thickness of snow and ice, as well as measure the degree of their growth and decrease. As a result, it was found that the thickness of large glaciers in the mountains is decreasing, and small glaciers are rapidly disappearing.