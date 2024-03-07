Pentagon May Test New Hypersonic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Next week, the Pentagon may test a new hypersonic missile
capable of reaching speeds of 24,000 kilometers per hour, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The AGM-183 Air-based Rapid Reaction Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic
missile with a mass of 3 tons and a length of 6.7 meters will be
tested in the western Pacific Ocean.
According to the publication, the relevant instructions were
sent to the pilots and sailors over the weekend. However, there is
still no official information about the expected missile test and
it is based only on assumptions.
