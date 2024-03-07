Pentagon May Test New Hypersonic Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Next week, the Pentagon may test a new hypersonic missile capable of reaching speeds of 24,000 kilometers per hour, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The AGM-183 Air-based Rapid Reaction Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile with a mass of 3 tons and a length of 6.7 meters will be tested in the western Pacific Ocean.

According to the publication, the relevant instructions were sent to the pilots and sailors over the weekend. However, there is still no official information about the expected missile test and it is based only on assumptions.