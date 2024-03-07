US Congress Develops Bill To Ban Tik Tok

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Lawmakers of the U.S. House of Representatives have prepared a
bill aimed at banning the TikTok social network, which belongs to
the Chinese company ByteDance, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
The authors of the bill On Protecting Americans from
Applications Controlled by Foreign Intruders are Republican Mike
Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamurti. The document names
ByteDance and TikTok as applications controlled by Foreign
Adversaries.
According to the publication, the bill will force a company from
China to abandon TikTok, or this platform may be banned in the
United States.
"If the company does not abandon TikTok, distributing it through
the App Store or web hosting platform in the United States will
become illegal, which will effectively ban it even among current
users," the message said.
As the newspaper notes, the bill will allow the American
president to ban other applications controlled by Foreign
Adversaries.
" We are talking about China, Russia, North Korea and Iran," the
message added.
