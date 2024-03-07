Chinese Companies Plan To Open Silk Production Enterprises In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of Chinese companies met with the chairman of
the Committee for the Development of the Silk and Wool Industry of
Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Shi Miao, CEO of Star Rock Ventures Capital, Liu Kong Chang, CEO
of GoLucky Shiyunda, and Li Hai Feng, partner of Star Rock Ventures
participated in the negotiations
It is reported that the main topic of discussion was the
creation of joint ventures in the silk industry, logistics and
e-commerce. Plans were also discussed to build production
facilities for the production of silk fabrics and finished products
such as clothing, gauze and other similar products.
