Chinese Companies Plan To Open Silk Production Enterprises In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of Chinese companies met with the chairman of the Committee for the Development of the Silk and Wool Industry of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Shi Miao, CEO of Star Rock Ventures Capital, Liu Kong Chang, CEO of GoLucky Shiyunda, and Li Hai Feng, partner of Star Rock Ventures participated in the negotiations

It is reported that the main topic of discussion was the creation of joint ventures in the silk industry, logistics and e-commerce. Plans were also discussed to build production facilities for the production of silk fabrics and finished products such as clothing, gauze and other similar products.