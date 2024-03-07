Prime Minister Of Denmark Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you my congratulations and my
best wishes for yourself and the people of Azerbaijan.
I look forward to working with you and your Government in the
years to come.
Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration as well
as my best wishes for your term in office.
Yours sincerely,
Mette Frederiksen
Prime Minister of Denmark"
