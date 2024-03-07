Azerbaijan Army's Engineering Units Conduct Combat Training Classes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units conduct combat training classes in accordance with the plan approved by the Ministry of Defence for 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Mnistry.

During the classes, the sappers, using modern engineering equipment available in the armament, successfully fulfilled tasks on detecting and neutralising an explosive device placed in a vehicle.

The main objective of the classes held with the engineering support units' military personnel is to further increase the level of professionalism and combat readiness.