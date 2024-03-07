Azerbaijan Army's Engineering Units Conduct Combat Training Classes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units conduct combat training
classes in accordance with the plan approved by the Ministry of
Defence for 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Mnistry.
During the classes, the sappers, using modern engineering
equipment available in the armament, successfully fulfilled tasks
on detecting and neutralising an explosive device placed in a
vehicle.
The main objective of the classes held with the engineering
support units' military personnel is to further increase the level
of professionalism and combat readiness.
