AZAL Recommends Purchasing Tickets From Baku To Nakhchivan In Advance Due To Novruz Bayrami

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In anticipation of the expected increase in air travel demand en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku during Novruz celebrations, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, offers valuable advice for those intending to travel between these cities. It is highly recommended to book your tickets in advance.

During peak periods of air traffic, passenger volume and flight demand tend to be high. Consequently, the airline suggests that passengers proactively purchase their tickets in advance to guarantee the best choice of departure time and avoid any potential inconveniences.

If required, the number of flights in this direction will be increased during the holidays.

Tickets can be booked on the airline's official website , via the renewed mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.

Furthermore, the airline has produced a comprehensive video tutorial detailing the ticket purchasing process on the website. The tutorial is available at

For any additional questions, passengers can contact the call center via email at [email protected] or reach out through WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.