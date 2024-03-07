AZAL Recommends Purchasing Tickets From Baku To Nakhchivan In Advance Due To Novruz Bayrami

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In anticipation of the expected increase in air travel demand en
route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku during Novruz celebrations, Azerbaijan's
national air carrier, AZAL, offers valuable advice for those
intending to travel between these cities. It is highly recommended
to book your tickets in advance.
During peak periods of air traffic, passenger volume and flight
demand tend to be high. Consequently, the airline suggests that
passengers proactively purchase their tickets in advance to
guarantee the best choice of departure time and avoid any potential
inconveniences.
If required, the number of flights in this direction will be
increased during the holidays.
Tickets can be booked on the airline's official website
, via the renewed mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket
offices.
Furthermore, the airline has produced a comprehensive video
tutorial detailing the ticket purchasing process on the website.
The tutorial is available at
For any additional questions, passengers can contact the call
center via email at [email protected] or reach out through
WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.
