AZAL Offers Discounts On Flights To Almaty And Astana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched another
discount campaign on the eve of the Novruz holiday.
On the pre-holiday Tuesday, known as“Od çərşənbəsi” (Fire
Tuesday), the airline offers discounted prices on tickets to Almaty
and Astana.
Special rates apply to ticket purchases made on March 5, with
travel dates valid between April 1 and May 31, 2024, excluding peak
travel periods.
For flights to Astana, one-way tickets are AZN 169, and
round-trip tickets are AZN 338. Travel to Almaty can be booked at
AZN 239 for one way and AZN 399 for round trip.
The ticket prices for these destinations include airport taxes.
The number of discounted tickets is limited.
Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket
price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up
to 10 kg.
To purchase tickets, please visit the official website
, use the renewed mobile app of the airline,
or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of
Azerbaijan Airlines.
