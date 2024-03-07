Moroccan Public Informed About Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco held a presentation about
Azerbaijan for Rabat city tourism agencies and tour operators, Azernews reports.
The embassy that the head of 16 tourism companies of Rabat,
which mainly organizes tours to foreign countries, as well as
Seyfullah Ilyas, general director of Turkish Airlines for Morocco,
took part in the presentation.
At the event, Ambassador Nazim Samadov, who gave visual and
detailed information about the tourism potential, culture and
cultural heritage of our country, including videos, also said that
familiarization tours to Azerbaijan will be organized for Moroccan
tourism agencies in the coming months.
The diplomat emphasized that the number of tourists visiting
Azerbaijan from Morocco in 2023 is 1740 people. He pointed out that
the number of Moroccan tourists visiting our country during the
first two months of the current year has increased by 2.5 times
compared to the same period last year.
It should be noted that citizens of Morocco have the right to
obtain a visa electronically to visit Azerbaijan through "ASAN
Visa".
