Iran's Exports To China Amounted To More Than $11Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
In the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year
(from March 21, 2023 to January 20, 2024), the volume of exports of
Iranian goods to China amounted to $ 11.5 billion, Azernews reports, citing the head of the Customs
Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRICA), Mohammad
Rezvani-Farah.
He noted that China was the main market for Iranian goods during
this period. In addition, he noted that China was the second
largest source of imports to Iran, exporting goods worth $15.2
billion.
Data released by the Chinese customs indicates that the total
volume of trade between Iran and China in 2023 amounted to more
than $14.6 billion, which is 6.2 percent less than in 2022. In
2023, bilateral trade between the countries amounted to $14.65
billion, while in 2022 it amounted to $15.5 billion.
In December 2023, exports of goods from Iran to China increased
by 30 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
China, in turn, increased exports to Iran by 8.6 percent, amounting
to $10.7 billion for the period from January to December 2023.
Imports of goods from Iran to China decreased from $6.23 billion
in 2022 to $4.58 billion in 2023, which means a decrease of 27
percent.
