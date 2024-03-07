Establishing Agroparks In Azerbaijan Emerges As Promising Strategy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijan, with its rich agricultural heritage and diverse
climate, holds significant potential for increased agricultural
productivity. Recognising the need to modernise the sector and
leverage technological advancements, the establishment of agroparks
emerges as a promising strategy to drive sustainable growth and
enhance food security. In recent years, the country has turned to
innovative solutions such as the establishment of agroparks to
modernise its agricultural practices and drive economic growth.
Agroparks are integrated agricultural production zones designed
to consolidate various farming activities into a single location.
These parks typically feature state-of-the-art infrastructure,
including modern facilities for processing, storage, and packaging,
as well as access to essential services such as irrigation, energy,
and transportation. By clustering agricultural activities within a
defined area, agroparks create economies of scale, promote
synergies between different value chain actors, and facilitate
knowledge sharing and innovation.
The establishment of agroparks offers numerous benefits for both
farmers and the wider economy.
In Azerbaijan, the government has recognised the potential of
agroparks as catalysts for agricultural transformation and economic
development. Several initiatives have been launched to establish
agroparks across the country, with a focus on key agricultural
regions such as the Shaki, Zagatala, Goychay, and Imishli
districts.
These agroparks leverage Azerbaijan's diverse agro-climatic
conditions to cultivate a wide range of crops, including fruits,
vegetables, grains, and medicinal herbs. Additionally, specialised
parks dedicated to livestock farming, aquaculture, and greenhouse
cultivation have been established to harness the country's
comparative advantages in these areas.
Recently, in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's task to
accelerate the development of the non-oil sector and apply
intensive technologies in the agricultural sector, the creation of
agroparks has been started in Azerbaijan.
By politically and materially supporting the creation of agroparks,
which are considered modern farms in all respects, Azerbaijan aims
to meet the domestic food demand entirely through local production,
and at the same time, to increase the volume of our products to be
exported to foreign markets.
Work is currently underway to create 24 agricultural parks on an
area of 66 thousand hectares in 22 regions of Azerbaijan. 22
agroparks are functioning on an area of 58.6 k hectares, and
construction and installation works are underway in two agroparks.
Moreover, 6 agroparks specialise in livestock farming, 6 in
horticulture, 11 in agriculture, and one in sorting, packaging, and
logistics. The total project cost of the agroparks is AZN 1.2
bln.
In addition, state support amounting to AZN 147 mln has been
provided for the establishment or expansion of this business field.
To date, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry
of Economy of Azerbaijan has allocated soft loans worth AZN 131 mln
for the establishment of 18 agroparks, which have been issued
documents to stimulate investment, have received benefits worth AZN
16.1 mln.
It should be noted that the Agency for Development of Economic
Zones was established as a state legal entity on the basis of
Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by Decree No. 1257 of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, "On Measures
to Improve Management of Industrial Parks, Industrial Districts,
and Agroparks," dated January 22, 2021.
But how will all these projects have an effect on the non-oil
sector, especially agriculture? What steps should be taken in this
field?
Economist Elshad Mammadov said Azernews that
that the development of agriculture in the country can greatly
support the growth of the non-oil non-mineral sector.
"The main problems in these areas are related to the lack of
investment. There is a need to sharply increase the volume of
investments. The country needs an effective application of the
investment, innovation model. We need to increase the volume of
investments on the one hand. At the same time, it is necessary to
increase their effectiveness and increase the share of innovative
approaches within investments. Because innovation is the driving
force of the economy."
According to him, innovations, scientific and technical progress
constitute the main part of economic growth.
"I think that investment policy aimed at implementing new
innovative approaches in these directions, increasing investment,
should be a priority for the government in the country, including
the development of the agricultural sector. For the increase of
investments, opportunities should undoubtedly be created for access
to credit resources, i.e., the main source of investments, and
accessibility should be ensured."
"If we focus on the development of agriculture in innovative
areas, then we should consider that the payback period for funds in
high value-added, high-tech areas is longer, which means that
long-term, as well as accessible credit resources should be
available. This also means that we should allocate more resources
to the implementation of complex technological solutions. Complex
technological decisions are long-term directions, which means that
we should offer accessible and long-term credits to entrepreneurs.
Because the lack of accessible long-term credits significantly
limits the capabilities of entrepreneurs,” the expert
underlined.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.