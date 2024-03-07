Russian Minister Of Economic Development To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Russian Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, will visit Azerbaijan on a working trip on March 7, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Minister Reshetnikov is expected to hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov, and Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev.

Maxim Reshetnikov will also hold a meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and visit a Russian enterprise.

During the upcoming meetings, the parties will consider issues of developing trade and economic cooperation between the countries, as well as prospects for promoting joint projects.