Russian Minister Of Economic Development To Visit Azerbaijan

The Russian Minister of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov,
will visit Azerbaijan on a working trip on March 7, Azernews
reports.
During the visit, Minister Reshetnikov is expected to hold a
meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Minister of Economy
Mikail Jabbarov, and Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of
Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev.
Maxim Reshetnikov will also hold a meeting with Russian and
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and visit a Russian enterprise.
During the upcoming meetings, the parties will consider issues
of developing trade and economic cooperation between the countries,
as well as prospects for promoting joint projects.
