President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Azerbaijan's Presidential Security Service Official Emblem

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the official
emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, the provision of the official emblem of
the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the description of the official emblem of the Security Service
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were approved.
