President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Azerbaijan's Presidential Security Service Official Emblem


3/7/2024 5:12:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the provision of the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the description of the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were approved.

