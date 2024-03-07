President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Its Special Representative In Khankendi, Aghdara And Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order“On the appointment
of a special representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly
districts," Azernews reports.
Under the order, Elchin Mustafa oglu Yusubov was appointed the
special representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly
districts.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107947138
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.