President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Its Special Representative In Khankendi, Aghdara And Khojaly


3/7/2024 5:12:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order“On the appointment of a special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts," Azernews reports.

Under the order, Elchin Mustafa oglu Yusubov was appointed the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

