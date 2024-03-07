Azerbaijan Sets President's Special Representative In Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
signed a decree on the appointment of a special representative of
the President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, Emin Huseynov was appointed as Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.
The document cancelled the decree "On Appointment of Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the Territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Liberated from
Occupation.".
The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.
