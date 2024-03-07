Baku Hosts Conference On Economic Reforms, Modern Challenges

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A conference on economic reforms and modern challenges is taking
place in Baku, Azernews reports.
Organized by the Business Environment and International Rankings
Commission, the conference focuses on "Economic Reforms and Modern
Challenges in Improving the Business Environment."
Vusal Shikhaliyev, the sector director of Economic Policy and
Industrial Issues at the Presidential Administration and the
Secretary-General of the Commission, shared insights during the
event, shedding light on the commission's aspirations. One of the
primary objectives is to foster more effective and agile
coordination and communication within the commission's framework.
Furthermore, a key focus is placed on creating inclusivity and
fostering unique synergy among stakeholders.
Shikhaliyev underscored the pivotal goals set for the current
year, with a particular emphasis on expanding the involvement of
the private sector and various stakeholders in ongoing reform
initiatives. Additionally, there is a concerted effort to bolster
the role of private sector representatives within worker
groups.
Highlighting the achievements of the past year, Shikhaliyev
noted that numerous economic initiatives were presented within the
commission's framework, and these reform projects were duly
approved and set into motion. Aligning with the commission's
mandate, the collaborative efforts have resulted in the
establishment of five new working groups and two liaison groups in
priority areas, working in conjunction with relevant state
agencies.
"In total, within the framework of the commission, 25 working
groups, 2 liaison groups, and 4 subgroups in specific areas
(ecological transportation, scientific potential, border trade) are
active, with the total number of members of the commission's
working groups exceeding 660," added the official from the
Presidential Administration.
As the conference unfolds, it serves as a dynamic platform for
stakeholders, experts, and industry leaders to deliberate on
strategies for economic rejuvenation, effective policy
coordination, and the integration of innovative solutions to meet
the contemporary challenges faced by Azerbaijan. The event not only
marks a commitment to economic progress but also underscores the
importance of collaborative, inclusive approaches to address the
evolving landscape of business and industry.
