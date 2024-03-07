Kuwait Integrity Society Emphasizes Candidate Registration Transparency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Measab

KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Society of National Integrity (KSNI) Director Mohammad Al-Otaibi said, Thursday, KSNI's monitoring is a display of transparency within Parliament 2024 candidates, and demonstrates the equal chances in the elections registration.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Otaibi said the KSNI's presence in the Election Affairs Department of the Ministry of Interior during the fourth day of candidate registrations is to monitor and review the process of registration, prepare a report, and submit it to the appropriate authorities.

While urging media outlets to report the elections with credibility and objectivity, Al-Otaibi praised the Ministry of Interior's efforts for providing necessary services for, and praised the Ministry of Information for covering the democratic electoral process.

The Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department started accepting candidate applications for the 2024 National Assembly Elections on March 4, and will continue until March 31, with the elections taking place on April 4. (end) afh