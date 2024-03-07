Kuwait PM Receives Saudi Info. Min.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, in presence of Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, received on Thursday at Seif Palace visiting Saudi Minister of Information Salman Yousef Al-Dossari and his accompanying delegation. Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud attended the meeting. (end) fk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.