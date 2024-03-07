Judge Paul Burmaster Provides Insight Into Common Parenting Time Arrangements And The Importance Of Written Plans

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, US, 7th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a recent interview, Judge Paul W. Burmaster, a respected figure in the Family Law division of the 10th Judicial District Court, Johnson County, Kansas, shared valuable insights into the most common parenting time arrangements and the significance of having a written parenting plan. Judge Burmaster's comprehensive understanding of family law and dedication to promoting clarity in parenting arrangements shines through in this discussion.

When asked about the most common parenting time arrangements, Judge Burmaster outlined several prevalent plans that parents often consider. These include:



The 2-2-5 Plan: One parent has Mondays and Tuesdays, the other has Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the children alternating Friday through Sunday at each house. This allows each parent two days per week and five days when their time and weekend adjoin.

The 2-2-3 Plan: Similar to the 2-2-5, but parties alternate the Monday-Tuesday and Wednesday-Thursday periods, preventing a continuous 5-day stretch.

Alternating Weekends: Suitable for cases where one parent lives several hours away and cannot facilitate midweek visits due to school commitments.

Alternating Weekends and One Night per Week: This arrangement may be adopted when one parent has frequent work-related travel. Alternating Weeks: Less common and generally not favored with younger children.

Judge Burmaster emphasized that if the parties can reach an agreement, their chosen plan is favored under the law, though not guaranteed. However, if an agreement is elusive, the court steps in to determine the best interests of the children. To guide this decision, Burmaster said, the court refers to a set of elements outlined in the statute (K.S.A. 23-3203), similar to the criteria used in custody determinations.

In cases where an agreement remains elusive, he noted, the court has various tools at its disposal, including ordering a custody evaluation, conducting an interview with the child, or appointing a Guardian Ad Litem or CASA worker to represent the child's interests in court. Mediation, Judge Burmaster noted, is often encouraged as a first step, promoting collaboration between parties and a resolution that aligns with the children's best interests.

Judge Burmaster stressed the importance of having parenting plans in writing. These documents not only outline the weekly schedule but also cover aspects like the summer and holiday schedule, insurance responsibilities, division of uninsured medical expenses, school and activity costs, and procedures for providing notice if one party decides to move. A well-detailed plan, he said, instills confidence in both parties regarding their rights and responsibilities, reducing the likelihood of future conflicts.

For those seeking guidance, parenting plans can be accessed on the court website, JOHNSON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT, or on the Kansas Judicial Council website under Legal Forms. Judge Burmaster's commitment to transparency and clarity in parenting arrangements underscores his dedication to the well-being of families in Johnson County, Kansas.