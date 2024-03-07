New Zealand Visa For Israel Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

Israeli passport holders and citizens of the other 190 visa-free countries must obtain a visa waiver before visiting New Zealand. The NZeTA enables eligible citizens to visit New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without needing an embassy visa. Most visitors will require either a visa or an ETA; if you do not need a visa, you must apply for a New Zealand ETA. Israeli citizens may apply for a New Zealand Tourist eTA if they plan to stay in New Zealand for less than 90 days. The New Zealand government established the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA) on October 1, 2019. A total of two years from the date of issuance, Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA

Millions of people travel to various destinations every year. Unfortunately, not all flights can be completed in one nonstop journey. Many countries grant transit visas to visitors who will be in the country for a short period of time before continuing on to their final destination. Those passing through New Zealand without a visa may apply for the Electronic Travel Authority for New Zealand (NZeTA). These individuals, known as transit passengers, travel through New Zealand on their way to another country. All passengers passing through Auckland International Airport must have a NZeTA transit pass. Individuals not eligible for NZeTA transit must apply for a transit visa in New Zealand. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), a program for electronic visa waivers, commenced operations in July 2019. Visa waiver nationals, as well as cruise ship passengers of all nationalities, permanent residents of Australia, and transit passengers, must now obtain the eTA NZ in order to travel to New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows numerous entries for short-term visits. The airline and cruise crew eTA New Zealand is valid for 5 years from the date of approval. It is not necessary to apply for an eTA before each transit through the country. Eligible citizens can apply online using the simple New Zealand eTA application.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR NEW ZEALAND TRANSIT VISA



A passport that is valid for at least three months from the planned date of arrival.

Arrival and departure dates.

To pay the appropriate eTA fees, you'll need a valid credit or debit card.

A valid email address so you can receive your authorized New Zealand eTA in your Inbox. A recent passport-style photograph of the applicant

OVERSTAY ON NEW ZEALAND VISA

The Immigration Act of 2009 requires all undocumented immigrants to leave New Zealand. Visas explicitly state that visitors must leave New Zealand before their temporary visa expires. Overstayers must understand that if there are no exceptional circumstances that justify issuing a visa, they must leave New Zealand or face deportation. The visa holder must ensure that their visa is still valid. Overstayers are identified in a variety of ways, including through public information, routine compliance inspections, and New Zealand Police data. You are breaking the law if you overstay your visa in New Zealand. The following are some of the dangers of overstaying:



You are unable to study or work and must pay for your medical expenses.

If you stay in the country for 42 days or more without a valid visa, you may be barred from returning.

Except in very exceptional circumstances, an overstayed New Zealand visa or NZeTA is unlikely to be renewed. Overstayers, regardless of nationality, must understand that if no unusual circumstances warrant the granting of a visa, they must depart New Zealand or face deportation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP

If you have two passports and want to keep your immigration records up to date at both points of departure and arrival, you must travel in both directions using the same passport. For example, if you enter New Zealand with an Australian passport, you must exit and enter your destination country using the same passport. Border/customs authorities will use your passport's validity to determine your eligibility for entry into New Zealand. If you want to enter New Zealand on a NZeTA (i.e. without a visa), you must have a passport from one of the countries on the visa waiver list. You must tell us about any other countries where you have citizenship. If the other country accepts dual citizenship, you can keep your citizenship there. Some countries require you to first obtain permission from them. If the other country does not permit dual citizenship, you may lose your former citizenship when you obtain New Zealand citizenship.

NEW ZEALAND VISA TRANSFER TO NEW PASSPORT

If your passport has been renewed, you must transfer your current visa to your new passport before leaving. This applies to both traditional and electronic visas. Visas issued by letter are known as eVisas. Visa labels are physical labels attached to your passport. Both are linked to your passport in our database. We recommend applying for an eVisa because it is the quickest way to transfer your visa to your new passport and requires no application fee. This is something you can accomplish online. A paper visa is a physical piece of paper attached to the traveller's passport, whereas a NZ Travel Authority and an eVisa are both granted via email to the applicant. Holders of New Zealand visas can keep the same type of visa and just transfer it to their new passport. A visa label can also be transferred to an eVisa, and a physical visa label can be obtained for an existing eVisa. The applicant's passport information can also be updated via the online service. The request must be submitted at least 10 days before departure for New Zealand. Individuals with a New Zealand eVisa must notify authorities if their passport information changes.