Cambodian Visa Application For UK And Laos

ENTERING CAMBODIA FROM LAOS VISA

The Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa, program in 2006. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization for citizens of over 200 countries, including Laos. Laos citizens can visit Cambodia on an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa allows Laotian citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for Laos citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind as you plan your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

VISA FOR TOURIST ACTIVITIES IN CAMBODIA

Many tourists have been wanting to visit Cambodia for decades. The country is known as the“Land of Smiles” due to its welcoming people. The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows tourists to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodia e-visa is an official document that allows any traveler who has applied for one to enter and leave Cambodia. It is an electronic authorization for your passport. The Cambodian online e-Visa was created to expedite the visa application process and save travelers' time. Before entering Cambodia, eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by completing the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

CAMBODIAN VISA STATUS ENQUIRY

To check the status of your Cambodian visa application, go to the official eVisa Kingdom of Cambodia website. There, you can view your application's status and make changes online. Please enter your reference number and primary email address.

CAMBODIAN VISA FOR UK CITIZENS

The Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa, program in 2006. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens from over 200 countries, including the United Kingdom. UK citizens can enter Cambodia on an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa enables UK citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for UK citizens is valid for three months from the date of issue and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind as you plan your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIAN VISA TYPES

There are three major types of Cambodian visas for foreign visitors:

Tourist Visa (Type-T): The Tourist Visa is intended for foreign visitors visiting Cambodia for recreational purposes. Whether you're planning to go sightseeing or visit friends and family. A single-entry visa for short-term tourist activities, valid for three months with a maximum stay of thirty days. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.

Business Visa (Type-E): The Business Visa (Type-E) is the preferred option for foreign visitors doing business in Cambodia. This visa type enables smooth business operations within the country. Examine the specific documentation requirements, criteria, and benefits for the Business Visa. A single-entry business visa is valid for three months, with a maximum stay of thirty days. Can be obtained with an eVisa or on arrival.

Ordinary Visa: The Ordinary Visa is a versatile option that allows for a variety of travel purposes other than tourism and business. Whether you intend to retire in Cambodia or pursue an educational journey, the Ordinary Visa provides a tailored solution. Learn about the eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and benefits of using the Ordinary Visa for your specific travel needs. A visa that can be extended for a variety of purposes, including retirement, job search, and study. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.