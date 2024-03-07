Canada Visa For South Korea, New Zealand, Lithuania Netherlands, Latvia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





CANADA VISA FOR SOUTH KOREA CITIZENS

The Canadian government introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system in 2015 for passengers from over 50 countries, including South Korea. Only air travelers can apply for a Canada electronic travel authorization. South Korea's electronic travel authorization (eTA) is intended for tourists, business travelers, transiting from Canada to another destination, and medical treatment or counseling. South Korean passport holders qualify for Canada's visa waiver program. This means you won't need a visa to visit Canada. For the first time in 2015, Canada's Immigration Service used the eTA to assess the eligibility of foreign visitors to Canada and to expedite the eTA application process. South Korean citizens can apply for the Canadian eTA. As a replacement for the visa, Canada has introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (Canadian eTA online). The eTA allows Canadian authorities to pre-screen foreign travelers and makes it easier for South Koreans to enter Canada. Travelers may stay up to 6 months during each trip and may enter Canada multiple times within a 5-year period. The Immigration Service will record the length of stay when the traveler arrives at the border and the expiry date will be written on the passport. The eTA application for South Korean citizens must be submitted at least 72 hours prior to travel to ensure the document is processed and the eTA is issued before you travel.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOUTH KOREAN CITIZENS



A South Korean passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel

A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eTA fee. A current email address to receive the eTA in their Inbox.

CANADA VISA FOR LATVIA CITIZENS

Latvian citizens who want to visit Canada must first obtain a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). The Canadian government established the eTA in 2015 to reduce the complexities associated with traditional visas. Canada's visa policy allows citizens of several countries, including Latvia, to cross the border without a visa. The Canadian eTA is required for all Latvian citizens visiting Canada for a short period of time. The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is a computer-based system that allows certain travelers to legally enter Canada. It is only available to citizens of certain countries, including Latvia, who are permitted to enter Canada for short-term tourism, business, or transit purposes. The Canadian eTA is an online multiple entry visa waiver. It is valid for 5 years and allows Latvian visitors to stay in the country for 6 months on each visit. The electronic travel authorization is linked to the traveler's passport and is not transferable to a new document. This means that if a passport expires before the allowed 5 years of the Canadian eTA, then this travel permit expires as well. Latvians who meet the requirements can proceed to the eTA application form for Canada. This form is a simple questionnaire that takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS?



Valid Passport: You cannot apply for an ETA from Canada if you do not have a valid passport. This document must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of flight.

Email address: You must provide a valid email address as the ETA confirmation will be emailed in PDF format. The ETA is electronically linked to your passport, but you still need to keep a physical copy. Payment Methods: You can use a credit or debit cards, but you can also use PayPal to pay for the eTA fees.

CANADA VISA FOR LITHUANIA CITIZENS

The Canadian government established this online permit in 2015 to facilitate foreign tourism and visits. Individuals from these 58 countries and territories, including Lithuanian residents, are allowed to visit Canada for short periods of time without a visa. Canadians do not need a visa to enter Lithuania. Lithuanian citizens with a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) can enter Canada. If you are traveling by air from Lithuania, you must obtain a Canadian ETA. This visa waiver program allows you to visit Canada without having to make an appointment with the Canadian Embassy or apply for a standard visa. Lithuanians may enter Canada only with an approved eTA. It lets foreign people of certain nations to enter Canada for tourism, business, or transit. It is a multiple entry permit, each granting a maximum stay of 180 days. The eTA for Canada is electronically linked to the Lithuanian passport and is valid for 5 years, except for passports that expire earlier. In this case, the Canadian eTA expires at the same time as the passport. Once Lithuanian citizens have confirmed that they meet the eTA requirements, they can proceed to completing the Canadian eTA application form. This is a simple questionnaire that will take you a few minutes to complete.

WHAT DOCUMENTS DO I NEED FOR A CANADIAN ETA?



Valid passport – to apply for a Canada ETA, your travel document needs to maintain valid for six more months from your arrival date in Canada.

E-mail – provide a correct email address because we will send your ETA by that email. Besides, we recommend that you print your ETA. Payments – to pay your request, you can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account.

CANADA VISA FOR NETHERLANDS CITIZENS

Netherlands citizens do not require a visa to visit Canada. This is due to the fact that the Netherlands is one of 50 countries whose citizens can enter Canada without a visa by presenting their passport to the border. The Canadian eTA for Dutch citizens is now online. Dutch citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa in order to visit Canada for short periods of time for vacation, business, transit, or medical purposes. In 2015, Canadian officials implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system to better efficiently screen foreign travelers entering the country. To qualify for an eTA, applicants must meet all eTA requirements for Dutch citizens. One of these prerequisites is the possession of a machine-readable electronic passport. The eTA is valid for a period of five years from the date of issue and allows the holder multiple entries into Canada, which is much more convenient than the previous single-entry visa system. Individual visits can last up to six months and are decided by immigration officers at the border and recorded in the visitor's passport. The eTA Canada application form can be completed from the applicant's home or office, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

REQUIREMENTS FOR CANADA VISA FOR THE CITIZENS OF DUTCH



Passport – A valid travel document or passport with at least another 6 months of validity from the date of arrival in the Canadian territory.

E-mail address – A valid email address, to receive the Canada eTA in their inbox. Means of payment – You can use a valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Canada eTA.

CANADA VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

Passport holders from New Zealand can enter Canada without a visa. Individuals must apply online for a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). It accepts visitors, business travelers, and transit passengers. The Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is a visa exemption available online. In 2015, the Canadian government established an online visa waiver for nationals of select countries (including New Zealand) to encourage international travel. eTA holders may make multiple visits to Canada, each lasting no more than six months (180 days). Some basic Canadian eTA requirements apply to New Zealand citizens. This online travel permit is electronically linked to the New Zealand passport registered in the application. The Canadian eTA is valid for 5 years. If the registered New Zealand passport expires earlier, the eTA will expire with the passport. New Zealanders may enter Canada multiple times during the validity period, for a maximum stay of 6 months each time. Travelers can apply for the Canada eTA for New Zealanders from the comfort of their home or office. You simply fill out a quick online form using any computer or device connected to the internet. You don't have to go all the way to an embassy to do the paperwork.

Canada eTA Requirements for New Zealand Citizens



Passport – if you want to get your Canada ETA, first, check the expiration date of your passport because it must be valid for at least 6 more months from your arrival in the country.

E-mail address – it's vital that you put a current email because all info we get about your ETA, we will send you an email. When your ETA has been approved, If you want, you can print it. Methods of payment – in case you have a credit/debit card, do not worry because you can pay it with any of them.