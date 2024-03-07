Indian Visa From Croatia, Colombia, Cuba, Dominica And Cameroon

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA FROM CROATIA

More than 169 countries can now apply for an India e-Visa by completing a simple online form. India's eVisa Travel Authorization, introduced in 2014, provides significant benefits to qualified nationals planning to visit the country and India, while also increasing tourism. Depending on the purpose of the visit, the country has made several Indian visas available online. The most commonly used visa is the India Tourist e-Visa, which Croatians can use for vacation, business, and family trips. Croatian tourists can stay in the country for 90 days during the visa's validity year. It is a multiple-entry visa, which allows Croatian citizens to visit India as many times as they want during its one-year validity. The India e-business visa is available for Croatian travelers planning to enter India for business matters such as meetings, conferences, sales and recruitment. This type of visa allows up to two entries into India during the year for which the visa is valid. The maximum length of stay in India is 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

Indian Visa from Cameroon

Citizens of 169 countries, including Cameroon, can now apply in India for an e-Visa. The most popular India e-Visa, also known as the India Tourist e-Visa, allows Cameroonian citizens to visit India for tourism purposes. It allows multiple entries and a maximum stay of 90 days from the date of admission. Indian tourist visas are valid for one year. As a result, Cameroonian visitors can come and go as they please, as long as they do not stay for more than 90 days per visit. Cameroonian business visitors to India can obtain an Indian E-Business visa. Cameroonians with an e-Business visa are permitted to enter the country twice. The E-Business Visa has a total length of stay of 180 days from the first date of entry. Cameroonians can use the length of stay (180 days) in one entry or divide it into two entries. The India e-Medical Visa is a short-term travel authorization for Cameroonians seeking medical care in India. This online travel authorization allows its holder 3 entries into the country within a period of 60 days from the date of issue. Once travelers to Cameroon familiarize themselves with the necessary requirements, they can easily apply online for an e-travel authorization for India from the comfort of their own home.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CAMEROON CITIZENS



A valid Cameroon passport the passport must be valid for at least 6 months when entering the country.

A digital-style photo of the Cameroonian applicants' face

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit/debit card to pay for the Indian eVisa application.

Indian Visa from Colombia

Since 2014, the Indian government has offered an online application form for Indian visas to Colombian citizens. The eVisa for India is now available in 169 countries worldwide, and it has contributed significantly to India's ever-expanding tourism industry in recent years. Colombians can now visit India for leisure, business, or medical reasons thanks to the introduction of the e-Visa, a travel permit that can be obtained entirely online. Currently, three types of India e-Visas are available, each with a unique validity period and entry requirements. They're all together in one place: India Tourist e-Visa: Covers day trips, visits to friends and family, and yoga retreats. This e-Visa is valid for one year and allows for two entries into India, with a maximum stay of 90 days. The Business e-Visa to Work in India is valid for a variety of activities, including business meetings, sales or exchange, tour guide, recruitment, and conferences. The Business e-Visa allows double entry for a maximum of 180 days and is valid for one year. The Medical eVisa for India allows travelers to receive short-term medical treatment in India for a maximum of 60 days and three entries. The application form can be completed online from anywhere in the world in just 10 minutes.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa from Colombia



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card for the online payment of the visa fee.

Indian Visa from Cuba

The e-Visa was established by the Indian government in 2014 to provide visitors with a quick and time-saving method of entry. In recent years, the number of countries eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa has grown to over 169. Thousands of people, including Cuban citizens, can now apply online by filling out a simple application form. The introduction of the e-Visa allows Cubans to visit India for leisure, business, or medical reasons. Tourist Visa: You will be issued a 90-day single-entry tourist visa. Business visas allow a maximum stay of 180 days and two entries. This visa is valid for a year from the date of entry. Medical Visa: this visa allows foreign patients to enter India for treatment for 60 days with triple entry. Cuban passport holders can fill out the form from anywhere in the world with a working internet connection using a computer, tablet or smartphone. It only takes a few minutes to complete the Indian eVisa online application form and your approval can be received by email in 2-4 business days.

Indian Visa Requirements for Cuba



Valid passport: Cuban citizens will require a valid passport to stay in India. You must check that your passport validity does not expire within 6 months of your arrival in India.

Email ID: You will receive the processed Visa at your email address and will also be communicating with you about the other procedures through the email address. You must make sure you share a valid email address in your form. Payment: You can use a debit card, or a credit card to complete your payment process for your Indian visa for Cuban citizens.

Indian Visa from Dominica

In response to an increase in the number of visitors to India, the Indian government changed its visa policy in 2014. As a result, Electronic Travel Authorization has been implemented for nationals from 169 countries, including Dominica, making it easier to obtain an Indian e-Visa. Dominicans have had access to the online application form provided by the Government of India since 2014. Dominicans may apply for one of three types of India e-Visas: tourist, business, or medical. The one-month e-Tourist Visa allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days, including sightseeing and visits to friends and family. This visa allows only two entries. The Long-Term Tourist e-Visa, which is valid for one and five years, allows Dominicans to stay in India for a maximum of 90 days per multiple-entry visit. The 1 Year Business eVisa is for business travelers in India. It is intended for people attending meetings, starting business ventures and it allows a stay of up to 180 days. The e-Medical Visa is for visitors to India seeking medical treatment. It allows the holder to stay in the country for up to 60 days and three times in total. Typically, applications from Dominican citizens are approved within two to three business days. Applicants can apply for a visa once they know the date and location of their trip to India.

Indian Visa Requirements for Dominican Citizens



A valid passport with at least six months of validity.

A complete Passport information scan

An e-mail address so you can receive your eVisa in your Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the eVisa fees.