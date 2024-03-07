Vietnam Visa For Montenegro, New Zealand, Dutch, Lithuania, USA

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





VIETNAM VISA FOR MONTENEGRO CITIZENS

Visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of those from visa-free countries, must obtain a visa before leaving. Before traveling to Vietnam, ensure that your name is on the list of tourists who need a visa or that you are exempt. Montenegrin citizens can apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Citizens of Montenegro and 80 other countries can obtain an electronic visa to Vietnam. Montenegrin passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including business, travel, work, and education. People from Montenegro can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR MONTENEGRO CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR DUTCH CITIZENS

Except for citizens of visa-free countries, Vietnam immigration policies require visitors to obtain a visa before entering the country. Before entering the country, make sure you are on the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you need to apply for a Vietnam visa. Dutch citizens can apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic Visa). Vietnam e-visas are valid for citizens from 80 countries, including the Netherlands. Dutch passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Dutch nationals can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

VIETNAM VISA FROM LITHUANIA

Visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of those from visa-free countries, must obtain a visa before leaving. Before traveling to Vietnam, ensure that your name is on the list of tourists who need a visa or that you are exempt. Lithuanian citizens can apply for visas to Vietnam online. Residents of Lithuania, as well as citizens from 80 other countries, can apply for a visa to Vietnam online. Lithuanian passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Lithuanians can apply for a visa to Vietnam online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

VIETNAM VISA FROM USA

Visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of those from visa-free countries, must obtain a visa before leaving. Before traveling to Vietnam, ensure that your name is on the list of tourists who need a visa or that you are exempt. US citizens can apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. Residents of the United States and citizens of 80 other countries may apply for an electronic visa to Vietnam. US passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including travel, business, employment, and education. People from the United States can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

VIETNAM VISA FOR NEW ZEALAND CITIZENS

Visitors to Vietnam, with the exception of nationals of visa-free countries, must obtain a visa prior to entry. Before visiting the country, make sure you know whether you are exempt from the Vietnam visa requirement or if you must apply for one. New Zealand citizens may apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). E-visas to Vietnam are available for citizens of 80 countries, including New Zealand. New Zealand passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, employment, and education. Residents of New Zealand can apply for a Vietnam visa online in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

