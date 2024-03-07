Turkey Visa From Afghanistan, Dominica, Bangladesh, South Africa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Turkey Visa from Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey introduced the eVisa program in 2013. Afghans must obtain a visa to enter Turkey because their country is not exempt from the visa requirement. The implementation of the Turkey e-Visa system has eliminated the need for Afghan citizens to spend valuable time waiting in lines at embassies. Instead, they can simply apply for a visa online. Afghan passport holders who use the Turkey e-Visa system can enter Turkey without having to visit a Turkish embassy or consulate. This online visa also grants Afghan e-Visa holders the opportunity to engage in various tourism and commercial activities within Turkey for a duration of up to 30 days. Afghan citizens must travel to Türkiye within 180 days of receiving the approved e-Visa. The eVisa allows Afghans to stay up to 30 days, it is a single-entry entry permit. If you come to Turkey for other purposes (study, work) or want to stay longer, please contact the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan or abroad to apply for the traditional visa. Afghans who meet all the requirements can obtain a visitor visa online. E-Visa applicants do not need to go to the Turkish Embassy to submit their application, the process is 100% online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY AFGHANISTAN CITIZENS



Passport: You will need a passport issued by the government of Afghanistan. The passport should not expire before 6 months of your arrival in Turkey.

A valid credit / debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa from South Africa

Turkey has a wide range of attractions that cater to a variety of interests, including art, history, culture, adventure, dining, shopping, and relaxation. To facilitate travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey launched the eVisa program in 2013, allowing South Africans to apply for a Turkish visa online. This initiative applies to citizens of over 100 countries, including South Africa, who can now obtain electronic visas from the Turkish government. As a result, Turkey has emerged as a popular destination for South African tourists, who are no longer required to visit the Turkish embassy. Instead, they can effortlessly submit their visa applications online and receive their e-visas promptly. Before traveling, South African individuals can apply for a visa online. To enter Turkey for tourist, business, transit, or medical purposes, South African individuals must apply for a Turkey e-Visa. The Turkey e-Visa for South Africans is a multiple entrance visa good for up to 30 days in Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for 180 days from the date it is issued. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

TURKEY VISA FREE COUNTRIES

The Turkey online e-Visa, introduced in 2013, is a government-issued document that allows citizens of qualifying countries to visit Turkey for leisure or business. This single- or multiple-entry visa allows stays of 30 or 90 days, depending on the passport holder's nationality. By implementing the e-Visa system, the Turkish government has made it easier for people from over 150 other countries to obtain a short-stay visa. Turkish e-Visas are typically valid for 180 days from the date of issuance. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa,” was designed to expedite the visa application process, saving tourists time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes.

Turkey Visa from Dominica

Visitors from the Dominican Republic are required to obtain a visa before entering Turkey. The Turkish government has made it easier for Dominicans and visitors from over 100 other qualifying countries to obtain a short-stay visa by introducing the e-Visa. Turkey e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows you to enter Turkey. Dominicans can currently apply for a Turkish visa in two ways: online or at the Dominica Turkish Embassy. A number of countries provide electronic visas to Turkish citizens. For residents of eligible countries, applying online for a Turkey e-Visa will expedite the process. Dominicans traveling for business or pleasure can only apply for visas online. Dominicans can apply for only one type of Turkey e-Visa: For 90 days, a tourist e-visa allows repeated entries into Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa for Dominicans is valid for 180 days from the date of entry into the country and allows them to stay in Turkey with multiple entries up to 90 days from the date of entry. Citizens wishing to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as employment or study may need to visit the nearest Turkish diplomatic mission and apply in person. To apply for a Turkish e-Visa from Dominica, travelers simply need to fill in the online Turkey Visa Application Form and pay the processing fee. The whole process is very simple and takes no more than a few minutes.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



Valid passport – Your passport or travel document must have an expiration date of at least 60 days beyond the“duration of stay” of your e-Visa. A complete passport scans.

E-mail address – Your visa will be sent to you via e-mail, so ensure that you introduce a valid e-mail address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards or a PayPal account.

Turkey Visa from Bangladesh

Travelers from over 100 countries have been able to enter Turkey since 2013 thanks to the Turkey e-Visa, an electronic approval process. Bangladeshi citizens can now apply online for Turkish visas. The Turkey e-Visa for Bangladeshi Citizens allows you to visit Turkey for business or pleasure. Bangladeshi nationals who have valid tourist visas can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days. A Turkish e-Visa is valid for 180 days from the date of admission. A separate Turkish visa is required for extended stays or other reasons. This online visa eliminates the need for Bangladeshis to physically visit an embassy or consulate. The straightforward electronic procedure allows travelers to apply for a Turkey visa from Bangladesh in minutes. It is simple and easy to apply for online.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR BANGLADESH CITIZENS



A Valid passport with at least six months of validation.

A valid e-mail address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit/debit card to pay for the e-visa fees. Other requirements that you will need are a return ticket, a hotel reservation, and financial support for your trip.