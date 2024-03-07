Bangladesh, Vietnam Eye Direct Air Connectivity

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh will be renewing the aviation agreement signed with Vietnam with a view to establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries. Soon, a consultation meeting will be held in an attempt to renew the aviation agreement between Bangladesh and Vietnam, said a press release.

The move follows a courtesy meeting between CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong at the former's head office in the capital on March 5.

The establishment of direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Vietnam has the potential to enhance trade and tourism between the two countries, significantly contributing to their respective economic development, added the release.

At the meeting, CAAB Chairman and the Vietnamese Ambassador expressed optimism that communication between the civil aviation and air transport organisations of the two friendly countries would see an increase in the near future.

