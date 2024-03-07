Aref-Afsia's Panel Bags Victory In ATAB Election

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Democratic front, led by Abdus Salam Aref and Afsia Jannat Saleh, has bagged full-panel victory in the biennial election of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), the apex body of travel agents of the country.

The election was held on March 5 at the capital's Police Convention Centre where three different panels participated.

ATAB election board chairman Bir Muktijoddha Golam Mostafa announced the results after end of the polls, a press release said.

As per the poll results, Afsia secured the highest number of 834 votes while Aref bagged 814 votes. The voting was held simultaneously at Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

Democratic front winners from Dhaka in the executive committee are: Mostafizur Rahman Hiru, Lion Md Shafiq Ullah Ullah Nantu, Didarul Haque, Md Mansoor Alam Parvez, Sabuj Munshi, Atiqur Rahman, Mohammad Toaha Chowdhury, Md Shaheen-Uj-Zaman, Md Fazlul Haque, Abul Kalam Azad, Kalam Sikder, Md Iftakhar Alam Bhuiyan, SM Billal Hossain Sumon, ATM Khorshed Alam and AMM Kamal Uddin.

From Chattogram, Mohammad Abu Zafar, HM Mujibul Haque Sakur, Mohammad Idris Mia, Mohammad Osman Gani, Mohammad Osman Gani and Syed Masud Hossain were elected, while Ziaur Rahman Khan Rezwan, Abdul Haque, Nazir Ahmed Azad, Misir Ali, Rushu Chowdhury, Md. Mozammel Hossain Rubel, Md Abdul Qadir and Md Harunur Rashid were elected from Sylhet.

T