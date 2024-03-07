Amadeus Rolls Out Leisure Travel Platform

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Amadeus has launched Amadeus Leisure Connect, which unifies three complementary products: Private Agreements, Amadeus Value Hotels and the Amadeus Travel Platform. The move is aimed at delivering a connected traveller experience, more personalisation and an optimised distribution strategy for leisure travel sellers.

The Leisure Connect portfolio streamlines hotel content distribution by connecting hoteliers and travel sellers throughout the booking process and eliminates the need for multiple content provider integrations, said reports, adding, travel sellers have access to enhanced data sharing and revenue management, while hotels benefit from enhanced customer experiences.

On the development, Mirja Sickel, VP, hospitality distribution, Amadeus, said,“The key concept behind the launch of Amadeus Leisure Connect is 'hotel selling made simple'. Our aim is to leverage our experience and continued investment in innovation to make global leisure hotel distribution easy, directly connecting hoteliers and travel sellers and empowering them to optimise their distribution revenues. By expanding our services in the realm of leisure travel, we will be better able to serve the evolving needs of today's travellers.”

Travel sellers can use the Private Agreements solution to access real-time rates, availability, and inventory for their directly contracted hotels worldwide. Beyond enhancing the customer experience, travel sellers are able to upsell additional services and personalise their offerings with room preferences, flexible dining, spa and fitness options, additional activities and experiences to maximise returns.

Amadeus Value Hotels equips leisure travel sellers with a range of exclusive prepaid net rates and allows sellers to set their selling prices to optimise revenue. Over 600,000 properties are within the Amadeus Value Hotels programme currently.

These solutions are supported by the centralised Amadeus Travel Platform, which streamlines the overall booking experience.

Leisure Connect also allows hotels to improve their control over distribution, manage inventory, optimise pricing strategies and ensure rate parity. From hosting content to handling payments and providing innovative analytics, it offers what hoteliers need to attract the leisure traveller, claimed reports.

