North Korea Leader Kim Orders Heightened War Preparations: KCNA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a major military operations base in the western region of the country, as reported by state news agency KCNA on Thursday.

The specific location of the base was not disclosed in the report by KCNA.

Kim Jong Un ordered heightened readiness for war during his inspection of the troops at the military base, according to KCNA.

The visit comes amidst the commencement of annual joint military exercises by U.S. and South Korean forces, which began on Monday in South Korea.

Reuters reported that this year's military drills involve twice the number of troops compared to last year.

Kim emphasized the need for the military to intensify war preparations in line with the current situation, as per KCNA's report.

KCNA did not directly mention whether Kim referenced the joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea but reported that Kim inspected troops engaged in actual manoeuvres simulating war conditions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram