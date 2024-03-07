Pakistan Police Foil Suspected Afghan Militants' Prison Attack On Ex-PM Khan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Police in the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, have stated that they thwarted an attack by militants on the Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan is held.

According to Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department, three Afghan citizens have been arrested with a large quantity of weapons and ammunition.

Rawalpindi police released footage of the arrest operation, showing the individuals, their faces covered, being apprehended by security forces from a house.

Police authorities stated that this operation was conducted jointly with other security agencies in the vicinity of the Adiala Jail.

According to police, maps of Adiala Jail, hand grenades, and explosives were found among the belongings of the“terrorists.”

Authorities claimed that the three individuals were Afghan nationals and that a significant amount of weapons and ammunition was recovered from them.

Earlier, some Pakistani security officials had claimed that Afghan citizens were involved in some attacks on the security forces of this country.

The incident raises concerns about the security situation in Pakistan and it underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan in combating terrorism and maintaining internal security.

The accusations against Afghan nationals and the attempted attack on the jail have intensified tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, further complicating the already strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

