Palm Oil Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global palm oil market was valued at USD 62.94 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 99.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.21% from 2022 to 2030.

The food and beverage industry, as well as the biofuel industry, the energy industry, the personal care and cosmetics industry, and others, are the primary demand drivers for this market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand from the biofuel industry & reason for the development of a region

Indonesia is the world's top producer and exporter of palm oil. The nation exports the product worldwide. The government also assists palm oil plant growers. It is a significant source of revenue for numerous small and medium-sized farmers in the region. The industry is primarily responsible for the development and advancement of the region's cultivators.

Similarly, the biofuel industry has increased its need for the commodity. It is utilised in the manufacturing of biofuel, which is used as a sustainable alternative to crude oil in a variety of applications, including motor oil. The biofuel industry is in its infancy and has limited applications at now.

Highly competitive market and development by many players

Due to the abundance of raw materials in the Asia-Pacific region, the region is home to the majority of the world's largest manufacturers. Due to the presence of a significant number of all-scale players who strive to acquire a competitive advantage with their high production, excellent distribution networks, product quality, and varied competitive strategies, the market is both extremely competitive and extensive.

Numerous industry participants are engaged in its research and development, which bodes well for the sector's future growth. As the sector gains footing, the demand for palm oil and market growth potential is anticipated to increase.

Regional analysis of the global palm oil market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market with a revenue share of over 71%. This is a result of the region's growing population and high demand from end-use sectors, such as the food and beverage industries. In India and China, the high consumption of palm oil in the region can be attributed to the rapid population growth, shifting demographic trends, and numerous cuisine applications.

This crop is a significant source of wealth for countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, who are among the world's largest producers. The palm oil-producing nations had benefited from this business' profits in terms of economic development and advancement. The sole source of income for small and medium-sized businesses in many countries is the proceeds from this oil. During the projection period, the product market in the region is anticipated to expand substantially due to the region's expanding population.

The North American region is projected to have exponential expansion in the near future due to the region's unique demography, the shift in eating habits of the populace, and the rise in demand from the food sector for the production of diverse delicacies. The North American market has many undiscovered opportunities, which is another factor in the product's quick expansion in the region.

Key Highlights



The conventional segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 99% in 2021

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to do the same



Competitive players in the global palm oil market



ADM

Wilmar International Ltd.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

United Plantations Berhad

Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad

IJM Corporation Berhad

PT Sampoerna Agro, Tbk

Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk

Asian Agri



Recent Developments by key players

In November 2019, through its subsidiary, PT Berlian Inti Mekar, PT Mahkota Group bought a palm oil mill in South Sumatra. This plant processes around 400 tonnes of palm kernel oil per day and create CPO-based goods such as cooking oil and olein.

The global palm oil market segmentation

Nature Outlook



Organic

Conventional



Product Outlook



CPO

RBD Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Fractionated Palm Oil



End-use Outlook



Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Biofuel & Energy

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook



North America

The U.S.

Mexico

Canada







Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia







The Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia







Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia







Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



