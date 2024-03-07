Today’s market analysis on behalf of Michael Brown Market Analyst at Pepperstone'

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 6th March 2024



GBP & gilts trade as flat as a pancake over the Budget with Chancellor Hunt pulling no rabbits from the proverbial hat, and all announcements being broadly in line with what had been widely trailed in the media before Hunt reached the despatch box, emphasising the fragile fiscal state of the UK economy, and the narrow degree of headroom available to meet the fiscal rules per the OBR’s latest forecasts







