DOUBLE DOWN THIS SUMMER AND SEE DOUBLE WITH RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE AND MUSANDAM, SULTANATE OF OMAN

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 7 March 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in collaboration with OMRAN Group have launched the See Double campaign – their first joint promotion that aims to entice visitors to explore the nature emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and neighbouring Musandam, the governate of Oman, in one experience-packed trip this summer.



The summer campaign, twinning up both destinations, encourages travellers to enjoy fun, adventure, and beauty, thereby creating double the memories. As an added incentive, the promotion highlights the 'Kids Go Free' offer available at many hotels and attractions in Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam.



The See Double campaign was officially unveiled on 5 March at the global travel industry event, ITB Berlin, which runs from March 5-7 and brings together leisure travel partners from all over the world. The launch comes after the tourism entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November 2023 to pursue cross-destination tourism promotion and marketing initiatives, with a view to boosting international tourism to Ras Al Khaimah and the Musandam Governorate.



See Double effectively demonstrates how travellers can maximise their experience by visiting two remarkable destinations within a 90-minute drive of each other. Featuring an easy border crossing and the shared natural beauty of the majestic Hajar mountain range, as well as a rich, intertwined history and cultural heritage, the campaign promises to captivate visitors.



By twinning up, visitors will have the opportunity to See Double by exploring unmissable attractions in each destination, including:

• 64km of Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning coastline and dolphin spotting in the Arabian Gulf in Musandam

• Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline on Jebel Jais and the Musandam zipline, the world's longest over-water zipline

• Suwaidi Pearls – the region’s only working pearl farm – and a traditional Musandam dhow cruise, taking in the sights of the Peninsula’s famous ‘desert fjords’

• Dhayah Fort and Khasab Fort – ancient military forts that date back to the 16th and 17th centuries respectively

• Hiking on Jebel Jais, the UAE’s tallest peak and a safari in Oman’s Hajar mountains

• The exhilarating mountain toboggan ride, Jais Sledder on Jebel Jais, will offer complimentary tickets to kids aged 12 and under with every adult ticket purchased this summer.



Running from June 15 to September 15, See Double also highlights that ‘Kids Go Free’ at most hotels and resorts in Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam ensuring value for money on stays and meals.



H.E Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, remarked: “Our See Double campaign with the ministry in collaboration with OMRAN brings together the best of Ras Al Khaimah and the Musandam Governate in one sensational summer promotion. This joint marketing effort marks the beginning of numerous cross-destination promotions we plan with the Sultanate of Oman. It aims to highlight the diverse attractions and experiences available to international travellers in both destinations. Pioneering in the region, the campaign is testament to our strong synergy, aligning with the international trend towards frictionless, borderless travel, and enhancing accessibility and convenience for travellers."



Mr. Haitham Al Ghassani, Director General for Tourism Promotion at Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, commented: "We are excited to unveil our first collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, which unlocks the outstanding tourism offering that our destinations have to offer families and travellers from all over the world. From adventure and sport to unearthing historic treasures, there is something for everyone in Musandam and Ras Al Khaimah, and with the mountains and the sea remaining cooler during the summer, there’s no better place to be.”



Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam Governorate boast remarkable natural assets, historic landmarks, a rich cultural offering and adventure experiences, with a focus on the great outdoors.



To find out more about Ras Al Khaimah’s destination offering, please visit visitrasalkhaimahand check out the Emirate’s social platforms Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.







MENAFN07032024006689014967ID1107947024