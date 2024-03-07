Legendary Alicia Keys to Perform at Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) March 6th, Jeddah—The Jeddah Corniche Circuit Main Stage will host superstar, musician, singer, songwriter and multi-Grammy-award winner Alicia Keys on Saturday, March 9th, 2024, as part of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024. This is the first time that Keys will perform in Jeddah, and the third time she’s performed in Saudi Arabia. The concert on March 9th, and accompanying intimate conversations on March 8th, is once again, brought to you by Good Intentions and MDLBEAST.



In honor of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8th, Keys will host the third edition of her initiative called Women to Women. The private event, hosted by MDLBEAST, will take place in Jeddah during Grand Prix week. Women to Women is a gathering of influential and impactful female trailblazers, who will hold a conversation about how women are pushing the culture forward in Saudi Arabia and around the world. The event shares perspectives and purpose from a cross section of women who are making significant changes in the Kingdom.



Keys is no stranger to the country after visiting twice before, where she was captivated by the desert and the ancient civilizations who resided there. “I am thrilled to be back on stage, this time in Jeddah, performing in a place I have never performed in before, and in a way I never have in this region. I’m also so inspired to connect in a meaningful way with the amazing women there to discuss cultural, creative and boundary-pushing narratives we are collectively and individually leading. In light of International Women’s Day on March 8th, it’s the perfect time to discuss important issues affecting us.”



Sixteen-time Grammy award winning Keys has sold more than 90 million records and is one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. A classically trained pianist, she started composing songs at age 12 and secured a record deal at 15 years old. Her 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, was a critical and commercial success, producing her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "Fallin.” Entrepreneur, activist, broadway lead producer of Hell’s Kitchen, New York Times best-selling author, Keys is also the founder of Keys Soulcare a beauty and wellness company with a purpose to uplift and inspire.



The concert will be broadcast on YouTube.





