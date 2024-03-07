Secretary-General Receives the First Deputy Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation at the OIC General Secretariat

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 6 March 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received H.E. Mr. Azat KADYROV, the First Deputy Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation along with his delegation today, 6 March 2024, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.



The Deputy Minister and his delegation discussed issues related to the enhancement of cooperation and coordination between the Russian Federation and the OIC General Secretariat in the areas of Youth empowerment and development of Sports including the Russian Federation’s two projects: “holding Islamic Youth Games in Kazan in 2025, and “organizing the Global Youth Summit in Kazan in August 2024.”



The Secretary-General commended the two projects and the Russian Federation for its active and positive role as OIC Observer Member State in achieving goals and objectives envisioned in the OIC Charter and appreciated its close cooperation and collaboration with the OIC General Secretariat in promoting agendas of mutual interest. He also congratulated the Deputy Minister for successfully organizing the Second Global Youth Summit in Kazan in 2023 and wished success to the forthcoming event of the Islamic Youth Games in 2025. He affirmed the OIC General Secretariat’s readiness and cooperation for the success of the events in coordination with the OIC relevant Organs and Institutions and in cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 5th Islamic Conference on Youth and Sports Ministers.



The Secretary-General further highlighted that the Youth and Sports issues are top priorities on the Agenda of OIC. He further mentioned that the OIC strongly believes that the peace, security, and prosperity of the globe will remain at stake unless the challenges faced by the youth are addressed by engaging them, working with them, standing up for their rights, and involving them in the decision-making process.







