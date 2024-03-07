The OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Launching Ceremony of Khiva as OIC City of Tourism for 2024

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 6 March 2024



In line with the relevant Resolution of the 11th Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers, which selected Khiva City in the Republic of Uzbekistan as the OIC City of Tourism for 2024, the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan organized the launching ceremony of Khiva as OIC City of Tourism for 2024, in Khiva, Uzbekistan, on 5th March 2024.



The launching was performed by His Excellency Mr. Djamshid Abdusalamov, First Deputy Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan. The occasion was also attended by the officials of the Governorate of Khorezm Province of Uzbekistan and the Khiva City. Also in attendance were the representatives of OIC institutions such as IRCICA, and SMIIC, among other dignitaries.



The ceremony also received the message of His Excellency, Mr. Brahim Hissein Taha, the OIC Secretary-General, which was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs. In his message, the Secretary-General congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Uzbekistan on this well-deserved award to the City of Khiva and expressed his hope that the various programs and activities lined up for the celebration of the OIC City of Tourism in 2024 would be significant not only in strengthening Khiva’s endeavor as a desired destination for travel, but also enable her to showcase her rich cultural heritage and the warmth of the Uzbek people to the citizens of OIC Member States and humanity at large. Among the activities lined up to take place in Khiva City, is the 12th Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers expected to take place in May 2024.







