Secretary-General Receives the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh

Jeddah, 5 March 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, had a meeting today, 5 March 2024, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, with H.E. Dr. Hasan Mahmud MP, Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the Minister reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He also briefed the Secretary-General about his country's efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in supporting the cause of the Palestinian people, including its recent statement before the International Court of Justice.

Both sides discussed other issues of mutual interest, including cooperation among OIC Member States, promotion of intra-OIC trade and economic activities, and recent developments regarding the situation of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for Bangladesh’s active engagement towards Joint Islamic Action, support for the cause of Palestine, and its generous assistance as the host of almost 2 million Rohingya people in Bangladesh.







