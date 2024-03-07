NVIDIA Announces New DLSS Upgrades and Game Ready Driver

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – March 06, 2024: NVIDIA announced that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition’s PC system requirements were released, four games are getting DLSS upgrades, while The Thaumaturge got a new Game Ready Driver.



Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition System Requirements Released



Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, the critically acclaimed sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is launching on PC on March 21st, and includes Burning Shores, the story expansion that picks up after the conclusion of the main game, along with bonus content.



When Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is released, GeForce RTX gamers can activate DLSS 3 from day-one to multiply their performance, while those with fast enough frame rates can use DLAA to maximize their image quality. To make gameplay even more responsive, players can enable Reflex to reduce system latency. With DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, performance is substantially faster, enabling gamers to play with increased levels of detail at higher resolutions.



Sons Of The Forest Available Now With DLSS 2



Endnight Games’ The Forest was an incredibly popular open-world survival and crafting game. Their critically acclaimed follow-up, Sons Of The Forest, recently exited Early Access with a massive content update.



Since its initial Early Access launch, Sons Of The Forest has included DLSS 2 support, enabling GeForce RTX gamers to accelerate performance at the highest detail levels and resolutions. When activated, DLSS 2 boosts performance by an average of 50% at 4K max settings, enabling users to experience the game at its absolute best at fast frame rates on the GeForce RTX 4070 and above.



Other DLSS News:

• Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker Update - Available now with DLSS 2 to help GeForce RTX gamers hit 60 frames per second, with every setting maxed out.

• REVEIL - launches today with day-one support for DLSS 2 and DLAA.

• Hellbreach: Vegas - Entering Early Access on March 11th with day-one support for both DLSS 2 and DLAA, enabling gamers to boost performance, or crank visuals to the absolute max.



Game Ready for The Thaumaturge

GeForce Game Ready Drivers deliver the best experience for users’ favorite games because they are finely tuned in collaboration with developers and extensively tested across thousands of desktop and laptop hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability. Our latest driver supports The Thaumaturge, which includes NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex.

NVIDIA’s Game Ready Driver program was created from the ground up as a method to provide the best gaming experience possible. This program creates a synergy with game developers, establishing a regular cadence of exchanging pre-release game builds and drivers. We work together on finding optimizations and resolving issues, and iterate builds accordingly to ensure both the game and the Game Ready Driver deliver the highest quality and performance at launch.







