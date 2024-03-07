Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown To Mark First Standalone Residence Outside Of The US

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Hilton and NABNI Developments , the visionary real estate developer behind the most sought-after residential and commercial properties in Dubai, have announced plans for Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown, set for completion in 2028.

Set to be located in the iconic district of Downtown Dubai, Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown will heighten the prestigious hospitality brand's global presence as the first-ever standalone Waldorf Astoria residential address outside of the US. The residential address marks a significant milestone for NABNI Developments as it continues to redefine luxury living in the Middle East.

The esteemed partnership was made official with a signing ceremony, marking a new era of opulence in the heart of Dubai. In attendance was Daniel Wakeling, Vice-president of Development, Luxury and Residential - Europe and Africa at Hilton, Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chairman of NABNI Developments, and Badr Alsuwaidi, CEO of NABNI Developments.

Abdulrahman Alsuwaidi, Chairman of NABNI Developments, said: "At NABNI Developments, we strive to deliver exclusive living experiences that will continue to redefine the growing luxury branded residences segment in the UAE. With the introduction of Waldorf Astoria Residences, we will deliver exclusive living experiences that set the precedent for sophistication and bespoke services in luxury living."

Set to be situated on a 1.5-acre (65,000-sq foot) plot in Downtown Dubai, The Residences will pair world-class design by Carlos Ott Architects and interiors by award-winning hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates with a Waldorf Astoria - managed luxury hospitality experience.

Family lounge view of Downtown Dubai from the Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown. Photo Credit: Courtesy NABNI Developments

"It is an honour to bring Waldorf Astoria Residences to the Middle East, especially to the UAE's thriving real estate sector. Our partnership with Hilton is not just about creating residences but crafting an iconic landmark that reimagines modern day luxury for those who appreciate timeless elegance," continues Badr Alsuwaidi, CEO of NABNI Developments.

"The addition of Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown marks a significant milestone in strengthening our presence in the EMEA market," said Dino Michael, senior vice-president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences but also highlights our confidence in the continued growth potential of the region."

The partnership agreement aligns with NABNI Developments' commitment to delivering high-quality luxury residences, and its ambitious expansion plans. The leading real estate developer is dedicated to preserving the alluring and sophisticated essence of Waldorf Astoria, introducing its comforting familiarity and charming allure to Dubai's luxury living segment.

Carlos Ott Architects' previous work with NABNI Developments include Lamborghini Building Dubai, the world's largest brand showroom and dedicated service center, on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the striking gold glass-clad office building Business Avenue office building in Al Khabaisi.

The Residences will further position Hilton's award-winning hospitality brand at the forefront of innovation and luxury. Along with signature resident services and over 100 years of world-class hospitality and exclusive Residence Owner Benefits including elite Hilton Honors status and more, residents will be able to enjoy the very best of Dubai's most iconic attractions and premier luxury shopping, award-winning dining, and destination offerings such as the Burj Khalifa and world-famous Dubai Mall, all easily accessible within walking distance from Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Downtown.

