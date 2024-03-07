Umm Al Qura University and Lenovo Collaborate to Transform Educational Experiences in the Kingdom

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2024 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: On the sidelines of LEAP 2024, Umm Al Qura University (UQU), Makkah’s leading higher education institution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lenovo, the world’s largest IT and Solutions provider. The partnership comes as part of a broader effort led by the university to prepare students for a knowledge-based economy, empowering youth, and driving the labour market in the Kingdom.

In alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its resolute focus on empowering the nation’s youth, the new agreement will see Lenovo and UQU working together to launch a ‘Professional Supervision Program’. The initiative is designed to offer students a firsthand experience of the professional landscape and work environments. It will also offer students a comprehensive understanding of the realities of the labour market, enabling them to make informed decisions about their career paths.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Amer Alzaidi, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Umm Al Qura, said, “As youth under the age of 30 constitute the largest proportion of the Kingdom's population, this makes them an essential basis for economic and societal transformation in all fields. The exceptional capabilities of young people and their constant ambition for positive change constitute a great force for the success of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Our partnership with Lenovo is a critical part of our efforts in enabling modern education and leveraging smart communication and collaboration strategies to bridge the gap between learning in the classroom and working in the real world.”

Marwan Basat, General Manager, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, Saudi Arabia, said, “Lenovo is proud to partner with Umm Al Qura University on this new initiative, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Together, we embark on a journey to redefine education through our 'Professional Supervision Program,' empowering students with practical skills and insights essential for thriving in the dynamic, technology-driven job market. This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing education, fostering innovation, and contributing to the Kingdom's digital transformation.

Saudi Arabia is actively undergoing a large-scale digital transformation, driving towards the Vision 2030 plan. Various initiatives have been introduced in the Kingdom that improve its overall competitiveness, enhance job opportunities, and improve quality of life for everyone. The Kingdom will soon see further implementations of AI, smart cities, and connectivity, all while keeping the citizens at heart.





MENAFN07032024007469016123ID1107947004